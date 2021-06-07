THE first-ever £25,000 rollover for the Win Win Lottery which benefits Durham's St Cuthbert’s Hospice must be won.

The local lottery, which will celebrate its first birthday this month, helps to raise much needed funds for the charity based near Neville’s Cross.

Laura Barker, head of income generation, said: “The Win Win Lottery was launched right in the middle of the pandemic, which was never our plan, but the people of County Durham and beyond have rallied round, as they always do, and have helped us grow to over 1,000 members.

"The response has been incredible. The funds raised each month have been invaluable as so much of our income was lost to lockdowns and from our events being cancelled. Our original plan for the Lottery was to help us to grow, but in reality it has helped us to keep going.

“We’ve had over 55 winners so far but to have reached the guaranteed rollover of £25,000 is incredibly exciting for us. It’s a life-changing amount for someone to win and we can’t wait to make the call to that lucky person. We chose the name Win Win as it summed up perfectly what it means to play. Not only do people have a chance to win a great prize but the Hospice is winning too from their kind support.”

To date the Lottery has helped to raise over £78,500 for the charity who care for people with life-limiting illnesses, people who are at the end of life and bereaved families. Each weekday players could win £100 and every month £1,000 is up for grabs, which if not won is added to the rollover pot.

Players must sign up before Thursday. Visit www.stcuthbertshospice.com or call 0191 374 6176.

Terms and Conditions apply. Players must be aged 16 years or over to play the Lottery or claim a prize. Begambleaware.org.