MORE than a million people have now watched a video which appears to show a furious farmer using a forklift truck to move a car which was blocking his a gateway.

Footage of the dramatic incident begins with the truck driving down a farm track while a shirtless man films it on his mobile phone.

The truck then rams a parked silver car and the man kicks out at the forklift, before it lifts the car off the ground and flips it over.

The forklift vehicle continues to push the car off the land onto the main road and swings round, briefly knocking the man to his feet.

Police are later seen arriving at the scene but it is understood that nobody has been arrested.

It is understood the incident took place on Saturday night near Newbiggin, in Teesdale, County Durham, where there were reports of inconsiderate parking by lots of visitors to the area and nearby High and Low Force at the weekend.

A video recorded by an onlooker was shared on social media and has since gone viral.

On Facebook, one viewer wrote: "Jeez! What a couple of short tempered blokes, driver and farmer!"

And whilst some were outraged and said it was dangerous others showed sympathy with the forklift driver saying many people in the Dale had become frustrated with the volume of cars parking on the roadside or on private land at popular spots.

Residents said the vehicle remained on its roof - with many assuming it had been involved in a crash - until a recovery vehicle moved it later on Saturday night.

A spokeswoman for Durham Police said: "We were alerted to reports of an incident at a farm in the Teesdale area shortly after 5.45pm on June 5.

"Officers attended the scene and an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing."