AS the Covid vaccine becomes available to more age groups - the areas across the region with the highest and lowest uptake has been revealed.

Official NHS figures for County Durham, Darlington and North Yorkshire have named the postcode areas in each county where the most (and fewest) jabs have been given.

It follows on from last week's announcement that the vaccine would begin to be rolled out to those under the age of 30 from this week.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock had confirmed the news while saying the majority of those in hospitals are unvaccinated.

Read more: Under 30s will begin to be able to book their Covid vaccine from next week

But figures published this month show where across our region the most residents are taking up the vaccine, and where some are not.

The numbers are based on latest population estimates for each town from the Office for National Statistics and how many first doses have been given to over 16s by May 30.

County Durham

Analysis of figures has shown that in County Durham half of those over the age of 16 have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Looking at number of first doses issued, it shows that one area - Chester-le-Street North - is leading the way in the county with 84.7 per cent.

Meanwhile Aykley Heads, Neville's Cross and Langley Moor has seen just half of those in the area given their first dose.

Areas with the highest coverage

1) Chester-le-Street North, with 84.7 per cent of 16s and over given their first dose

2) Evenwood, Cockfield and Staindrop, 84.5 per cent

3) Lanchester, 84.4 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage

1) Durham City, 19.8 per cent

2) Gilesgate and Old Durham, 48 per cent

3) Aykley Heads, Neville's Cross and Langley Moor, 51.7 per cent

Darlington

Half of people in Darlington have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal for the area.

Across Darlington, 75 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage

1) Hummersknott, with 85.1 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Middleton and Hurworth, 85 per cent

3) Faverdale, Heighington and Sadberge, 83.4 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage

1) Central Darlington, 54.8 per cent

2) Rise Carr, 65.5 per cent

3) Firthmoor, 66.5 per cent

Hambleton, North Yorkshire

In Hambleton, three in five people in Hambleton have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures there have revealed.

Across Hambleton, 80 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Easingwold and Stillington, with 87.4 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Rudby and Ingleby, 85.9 per cent

3) Brompton, Appleton and Thimbleby, 82.3 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Leeming, Pickhill and Thornton, 74 per cent

2) Northallerton, 74.3 per cent

3) Bedale and Snape, 76.1 per cent

Richmondshire, North Yorkshire

Two in five people in Richmondshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

Across Richmondshire, 7 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Upper Dales, with 83.4 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) North Richmondshire, 83.1 per cent

3) Leyburn, Middleham and Tunstall, 82 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Catterick Garrison and Colburn, 50.1 per cent

2) Catterick and Brompton-on-Swale, 67.4 per cent

3) Richmond Town, 79.2 per cent

What is the picture nationally?

Across England, 21.6 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 30 – 48 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 20.4 million people aged 30 and over – 57 per cent of the age group.

In total, 32.8 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 72 per cent of people over 16.