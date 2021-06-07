A GOLD Rolls-Royce will be sold to raise money for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

The 1974 Silver Shadow is the top lot in a sale of items belonging to County Durham businessman John Wade.

Trucks, trailers, lawn mowers and a tractor will also be sold, with a portion of the sale going to GNAAS.

Mr Wade, a long-standing GNAAS supporter, is working alongside Northallerton Auctions in organising the auction, which will take place online and at Howe Hills, Sedgefield, at 11am on June 19.

John Wade and Pam Royle

Giles Drew, principal auctioneer at Northallerton Auctions, said: “On behalf of John Wade we're selling a vast array of items from rotavators to small tools, with the Rolls-Royce being the star of the show.

“We've also got diggers, lawnmowers, wagons, wagon trailers, caravans, anything you can think of.

“It's very generous of John and we just hope that people can bid with confidence and give that little bit more because they know a substantial amount from the sale is going to GNAAS.”

Mr Wade has raised many thousands of pounds for the charity, which relies solely on public donations.

He said: “I think it's a great cause and everybody needs it.

"I've always supported it and I really thought now is the chance to support it again.”

Pam Royle, patron of GNAAS, will assist in the sale on the day.

She said: “Lives have already been saved through John’s generosity.

"With his latest gesture he is ensuring even more people can get the help of our air ambulance when they need it. We are very grateful to him once again.”

Further information, including listings of what is on sale, can be found by clicking here, on the Facebook page Northallerton Auctions LTD and the website northallertonauctions.com