CHILDREN responsible for antisocial behaviour at an out-of-town shopping area will be banned from the park for a year.

Bishop Auckland Police identified eight youngsters involved in recent trouble at Tindale Retail Park and took them into the police station to be spoken to about their conduct.

A spokesperson said each one would be served with a six month civic injunction and a banning order stopping them from visiting the retail park for the next 12 months.

The action came as officers also had reports of more than 60 youths putting their lives at risk by drinking alcohol – near the River Wear and an active railway line.

Residents complained that the groups, who gathered in the fields near Bishop Auckland Rugby Club and on the railway line at Etherley Dene on Friday, were causing an annoyance and leaving litter behind.

Bishop Auckland Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The youths have put themselves at risk through underage drinking, being drunk near the river and on an active railway line which could have had serious consequences!

“We will be linking in with local schools around underage drinking.”

Officers who attended the scene collected a number of items including a bag and jacket.

The spokesperson added: “By the way kids, we have some of your belongings! Pop down to the station where we will happily return your bags and clothing.”

Officers from the Spennymoor and Ferryhill Neighbourhood Policing Team issued a warning about the risk of drinking near open water after reports of drunk young people swmming in the river.

On Saturday night officers seized alcohol from a number of youths.

A spokesperson said: "We received numerous reports of youths drinking throughout Spennymoor and causing anti-social behaviour.

"Reports were also received that youths were swimming in the river whilst intoxicated. We can't stress enough the dangers of swimming in rivers whilst intoxicated."