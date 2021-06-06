A MUSIC and drama student is celebrating after been chosen to make his London stage debut - just over a year after he was left heartbroken when his hopes of playing Billy Elliott were dashed because of the Covid lockdown.

Adam Sangster, 13, who has ambitions to make his career in the performing arts, had been cast to play the leading role of Billy Elliott in what would have the first production of the smash hit in County Durham. But with hours to go to the opening night at Durham School, it had to be cancelled.

Adam Sangster plays Billy Elliott in the Durham School production

Undeterred, he “trained his heart out” during lockdown and refused to give up – and has just been cast by National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) in their production of a brand-new musical, Henrietta.

He will be playing Henrietta’s best friend, Tom, when he makes his London debut in the show this August. The Year Eight pupil will be following in the footsteps of the likes of Idris Elba, Jude Law, Sheridan Smith, who started their career in NYMT.

Adam, of Durham, said: “I had rehearsed for seven months to play the role of Billy Elliott at Durham School’s theatre.

“Then, only eight hours before the curtains came up, they announced the lockdown. Luckily we were able to the one show – but only in front of school staff and pupils.

“I was upset and frustrated because it was after seven months of rehearsals. It was still fun though. I enjoyed it. At least we got the one show.”

Adam Sangster 13 from Durham who is starring in Henrietta Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

Mum Jo said: “The night before Billy Elliott was to be staged an email went out to ticket holders saying it would go ahead.

“But that morning we were told that it wouldn’t be happening and there would only be the one performance in front of the school. “

“Adam was heartbroken. He had been dancing up to 10 hours a day rehearsing. So he had to pull himself together and go and perform it that night.”

Adam kept himself busy during lockdown, honing his craft online.

He continued his dancing with the Polka School of Dance, his singing teacher went online and he started sessions with the stage school, West End Prep.

Adam said: “Getting involved with West End Prep was crucial to helping me get through lockdown. They taught us dancing and acting and did mock auditions. It was hard work, but it was amazing fun.”

He will also be appearing in Waiting in the Wings, opening soon at the Newcastle's Tyne Theatre and Opera House.