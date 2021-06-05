POLICE are expecting a rise in drink driving offences as pubs begin to reopen and have urged members of the public to inform them of any suspected culprits.
The call came as Durham Police officers in Crook arrested a man and seized his car.
In a Facebook post police said: "Last night officers from Crook seized a vehicle from a driver in Crook who was suspected to be driving under the influence.
"The male was arrested and will be dealt with accordingly. The vehicle was seized for no insurance.
"Naturally now the pubs are reopening we expect to see an increase in drink drivers being on the road putting other road users and pedestrians in danger.
"We rely heavily on community intelligence to address this issue. Can you assist?
"Information can be provided anonymously to the police via 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Always dial 999 in case of an emergency.
