ORGANISERS of the Durham City Run Festival have revealed new details about this year’s event, as they prepare for its return this July.

Events of the North, in partnership with Durham County Council and Durham University, is making final plans for the Prince Bishops Durham City 5K and 10K, Run Like a Legend Mile and Paula Radcliffe’s Families on Track, which will take place from July 15 to 17 around the city.

The 5K and 10K runs feature new, faster routes, and Paula Radcliffe will be at the festival in person, supervising Families on Track, which is set to double in size, following its global debut in Durham in 2019.

The 2021 Prince Bishops Durham City 5K and 10K will take place on the evening of Thursday, July 15.

The new routes for 2021

Due to the temporary closure of New Elvet Bridge, the races have new routes, starting and finishing in the market place.

The 5K will start at 7.10pm, with the 10K runners setting off at 7.30pm, and both races will take athletes down to the river.

The 5K route will stay close to the city centre, taking in iconic landmarks and crossing the river four times.

Whilst 10K runners will head out to Durham University’s Graham Sports Centre, before heading back into the city, crossing the river a total of six times.

Team GB marathon star Aly Dixon high fives spectators during the 2019 Prince Bishops Durham City 10k

Both races are flatter and faster than in previous years, but still present runners with a challenge, while taking in some of the historic city’s most famous sights.

Places on the Prince Bishops Durham City 5K cost £16 and the price for the 10K is £23 for affiliated runners and £25 for those who are unaffiliated.

Every finisher will receive a medal, technical t-shirt and goody bag, and organisers have arranged free park and ride to the start for all runners (from Belmont Car Park).

Entertaining the crowds in the market place during a previous Durham City Run Festival

Run Like A Legend also returns to the Durham City Run Festival in 2021, on Friday, July 16.

From 10.40am to 4.40pm, runners will be able to test themselves against the iconic mile distance, on a flat route that starts and finishes at the Boat Club, heading to the bandstand next to the racecourse and back.

With electronic chip timing for everyone, entry costs £7 and includes a t-shirt and medal.

Runners will be allocated start times in 20-minute slots and are encouraged to book in advance.

If there are any places still available on the day, they will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Paula Radcliffe strides out at the first Families on Track event at the 2019 Durham City Run Festival

Paula’s Families on Track, powered by Atom Bank and supported by Xplora Watches, will provide the finale for the 2021 Durham City Run Festival, on Saturday, July 17.

The brainchild of athletics legend Paula Radcliffe, Families on Track made its global debut in Durham in 2019 and gives family groups the opportunity to complete a 10K distance in a continuous relay, in a safe setting and format that allows everyone to contribute, no matter what age or ability.

The first event was a huge success and capacity has been doubled for 2021, but places are going fast.

Paula Radcliffe herself will be in Durham to supervise Families on Track and encourage groups as they tackle their 10K challenge together.

A team place for a family group of three, four or five costs £40, which includes a Nike Paula’s Families on Track t-shirt, medal and event goody bag for every team member.

All smiles at Paula's Families on Track event at the 2019 Durham City Run Festival

The weekend will also host Durham County Council’s popular BRASS Festival which will run from July 14 to 18 with a vibrant and colourful celebration of brass music in all its forms.

Taking inspiration from the brass band heritage of County Durham, the festival weaves together all musical genres into a vibrant and entertaining five-day festival taking place across the county.

BRASS is a key part of the council’s festival and events programme and reflects the local authority’s commitment to cultural-led regeneration.

As well as boosting the economy and raising the county’s reputation as a cultural destination, BRASS aims to bring communities together and create unforgettable experiences for people of all ages.

More details of the event will be announced soon.

Durham City Run Festival founder Steve Cram said: “We are so pleased to be returning to Durham this July.

"It’s been a hugely challenging time for all events organisers and also for cities like Durham, which have traditionally had such vibrant summer programmes.

"For everyone’s peace of mind, we have adapted this year’s Durham City Run Festival to clearly separate the key running events, and there are certain elements of our schedule that won’t be the same as usual.

"Despite that, and thanks to the support of Durham County Council and Durham University, we will be hosting three fantastic days of running events, with something for all ages and abilities.

"It’s going to be a brilliant way to welcome back big events to the city of Durham this summer.”

Councillor Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “Thanks to the efforts of all events organisers, once again our residents and visitors will be able to enjoy a summer weekend packed with fantastic activities.

"Over three exciting days people will be able to watch or take part in three running events during the Durham City Run Festival and enjoy our five-day line up of music and entertainment at BRASS.

"We can’t wait to welcome visitors back with the safe return of our culture and events programme.”

Events of the North has worked closely with Durham County Council’s Safety Advisory Group in recent months to ensure that an event-specific safety plan is fully in place to allow the festival to go ahead.

To secure an entry at the Durham City Run Festival, visit durhamcityrunfestival.com, and for the latest festival news, follow @durhamcityrun on Twitter and Instagram, and find the event on Facebook.