POLICE are investigating an assault that left a man with a broken jaw have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Shortly before 11pm on Sunday, May 30 Northumbria Police received a report that a man had been assaulted outside the Ship & Royal pub in South Shields.
The 39-year-old victim was socialising outside the premises about 9.45pm when an offender approached and punched him in the face in an unprovoked attack.
The victim was left with a broken jaw in two places which required hospital treatment.
An investigation is ongoing into the incident and police are now appealing for anybody who witnessed the assault to come forward.
Detective Constable Leigh Booth, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are carrying out a range of enquiries into this serious assault which left a victim hospitalised as a result.
“The offender is described as a white male aged in his 40s and was wearing a grey long sleeved top, shorts and bright coloured trainers. He was also possibly carrying a back pack.
Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of Northumbria Police's website or calling 101 quoting log 1321 300521,or by emailing 2683@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.