A COMEDY show for ‘in progress’ material is coming to County Durham.
The Teesdale comedy promoter, Funny Way To Be, has announced a line up of comedians who will present ‘work in progress’ material on the Saturdays, July 17 and 31 at The Witham in Barnard Castle.
Each day will see four acts perform full hour long shows. Tickets are available for individual shows, or a discounted day pass for a full night of comedy.
Saturday, July 17 sees the return of Brennan Reece, Jo Caulfield and Carl Hutchinson. They are joined by Alfie Moore who comes to Barnard Castle for the first time.
Two weeks later on Saturday, July 31 the four acts performing their shows are Lauren Pattison, Lloyd Griffith, Kieran Hodgson and Stephen Bailey.
Tickets are priced at £6 for each individual show and a day pass costs £20.
Tickets remain for all eight shows at funnywaytobe.com.