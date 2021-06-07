A TRAINEE academy is offering young people the chance to kick start their career.
The Newcastle based B-Skill Traineeship Academy is working with industry leading employers to offer exciting career opportunities to 19-24-year-olds.
The company is currently delivering Traineeships in partnership with Culina Group, Qualia Care and Prestige Hotel.
Paul Wileman, CEO of B-Skill, said: “The Pandemic has disadvantaged young people disproportionately in the Jobs Market, especially in the North of England.
“The exceptional and passionate people that are the B-Skill Team, are all totally committed to levelling up opportunities for young people in the Midlands and North and helping our young people identify sustainable and rewarding careers with some of the best employers in the UK today.”
Applications are now open for the B-Skill Traineeship Academy in the North East and North West.
To be eligible for The B-Skill Traineeship Academy, candidates must be 19-24 and unemployed.
On completion of a B-Skill traineeship, each trainee will have a guaranteed job interview with their work placement provider.
The trainee will also have earned a nationally accredited qualification.
To find out more about B-Skill’s Traineeship or Apprenticeship programmes, contact: business@b-skill.com or 0333 9000691.