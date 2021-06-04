ONE man suffered serious injuries and a second was also hurt when two cars crashed at Newton Aycliffe.
The incident between a Volkswagen Lupo and a Ford Fiesta Zetec occurred on the A167, at the junction with Ricknall Lane, at about 7pm on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Durham Police, who are now appealing for witnesses, said: "One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a second man needed hospital treatment for minor injuries.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident reference 398 of June 2."