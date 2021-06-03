A CHARITY boss has said a personal thank you to pandemic volunteers in the region during a 1,000km bike ride.

Paul Reddish, CEO of Volunteering Matters, is riding between Edinburgh and London – via Wales – this week.

All along the way he will meet and thank people across the UK who gave up their time to make a difference to others during Covid.

On Wednesday he travelled from Edinburgh to Durham, and stopped at the International Centre of Life Vaccination Centre in Newcastle on the way.

He spoke to some of the volunteers who have stepped forward to support Covid-19 vaccination sites, which includes people from RVS GoodSam, St John Ambulance, fire and rescue service staff and Northumbria Water.

He also met Richard Finch from community and hospital radio station Radio Tyneside, which has kept going throughout the pandemic to serve its community of mostly over 50-year-olds.

Alison Haigh, volunteer services manager with the Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of the seven mass vaccination sites we have located across the North-East and North Cumbria.

“So far, almost 400,000 vaccinations have been performed from these sites, and the seamless flow of people we have going through the centres would not have been possible it if weren’t for our wonderful, dedicated team of volunteers.”

Today he started the day by thanking volunteers from the charity Durham Action on Single Housing (DASH), which provides accommodation with support for individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in County Durham.

And in Stockton, he met volunteers and beneficiaries from a VM project and other charities including Sporting Chance Stockton, Catalyst Stockton, The Moses Project, Little Sprouts Health and Wellbeing and Bright Minds Big Futures.

To sponsor Mr Reddish’s cycling challenge in aid of UK voluntary projects visit justgiving.com/campaigns/tourdethanks