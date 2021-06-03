STREET theatre, aerialists, comedians, drama, drag and dance will be part of the first Durham Fringe Festival, it has been revealed.

There are expected to be 30 acts from across the region and beyond at four venues across the city from July 28 to August 1.

The event is the brainchild of local paediatrician Stephen Cronin and three of his friends, who live or work in the city. They have formed a Community Interest Company to keep Fringe going for years to come.

Their interests in community arts brought them all around the virtual table to organise this year's event and they have been working with local partners such as Durham BID, Durham Markets, The University Theatre and Durham School.

Former Deputy Mayor of Durham City and one of the directors, Bill Moir, said " After months of lockdown we all thought it would be great to get together and enjoy some home grown entertainment and give trade in the city a boost too."

Dr Cronin said: "We have been talking about setting up a Fringe Festival for the city for three years, but Covid got in the way.

"We decided to give it a go this year and keep it quite small the first time round and get it established and hopefully next year we can open up to more options."

He added: "We have been overwhelmed by applications – lots of local stuff and from wider afield nationally. We have been able to fill out the schedule really nicely.

"Up until new our social media has been focussed on attracting performers and now we want to persuade people from County Durham and the North-East that we are a great place to come for a fringe festival.

"The venues we have got the first time round are really brilliant. We have the university's 75-seater Assembly Rooms, which has been refurbished with full wheelchair access.

"For an outside venue we are using a lovely garden overlooking the River Wear at St Chad's College, where we'll be aerial arts, ballet movement and music."

Further venues are Fabios Bar and The City Theatre.

The organisers are calling for volunteers, to provide technical assistance, welcome visitors or being runners for productions. For more information visit or www.durhamfringe.co.uk www.facebook.com/DurhamFringe