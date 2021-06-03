CROWDS took advantage of glorious weather in Durham City this week as the North-East experienced almost heatwave conditions.

Earlier this week, the city centre was a sea of visitors, tourists and residents making the most of eased restrictions and the warmer weather.

By Elvet Bridge, many queued as they tried to secure their place on one of the rowing boats by the Boathouse, while others took in the view.

The Met Office said temperature records nationally were smashed as the mercury climbed to almost 30c in some parts of the UK.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Durham City on Tuesday ended up reaching almost 20c and is set to reach highs of 19c tomorrow through to Sunday.

These pictures on Tuesday captured the scene in the city as forecasters have hinted of warmer weather for the rest of the week after a blip today.

Picture: NORTH NEWS AND PICTURES

But according to Met Office meterologist, Steven Keates, many parts of the UK are set to miss out on an official heatwave despite temperatures remaining warmer this week.

To meet the definition of a heatwave, areas must see three consecutive days of high temperatures – ranging from around 25c to 28c – depending on location.

He said: “We define a heatwave depending on three consecutive days meeting certain temperature thresholds and it depends where you are in the UK – it ranges from about 25 to 28 degrees.

“My suspicion is that a handful of places will come close to meeting the thresholds but not many will tick the box for a heatwave.

“I think it’s going to be a bit of a near miss for most places.

“It’s been a lovely warm spell but if we’re using the strict criteria we use to measure it then I don’t think anywhere is going to quite get it this time.”

He added: “Nonetheless we’re going to see several very warm days up and down the country which will be welcome for a lot of people after what has been a pretty cool, damp, disappointing May.