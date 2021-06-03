A KEEN runner has presented more than £1,000 to a charity that helps feed people across County Durham in times of need.
Paul Smith, who works in Durham County Council’s Consumer Protection team, made £1,288.63 in sponsorship for Durham Foodbank by running a marathon within half a mile of his home in Sherburn Hill, Durham, dressed as a turkey.
He said: “I rarely miss an opportunity, not only to raise smiles, but also funds for worthy causes throughout County Durham and beyond.
“My latest crazy caper, or should that be capon, was on December, 21, 2020 – the shortest day. I ran the classic distance of 26.2miles without leaving the confines of my neighbourhood – a turkey trot around the streets of Sherburn Hill.”
He recently presented the donation to Foodbank network coordinator Alison Rundle, at Elvet Methodist Church, where Durham Foodbank operates on Tuesdays, who said it would be put to good use.
Mr Smith thanked all his supporters.