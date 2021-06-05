TWELVE businesses across the region have been handed a poor food hygiene rating in inspections carried out in the past several weeks.

The most recent scores on the doors from the Food Standards Agency shows which takeaways and businesses have been told to make improvements.

A Darlington chippy is among those that have been given a one-star hygiene rating - while two businesses have been given a zero.

The ratings, which are based on hygiene and safety, structural compliance and confidence in management are routinely updated.

Across the UK, every food outlet including convenience stores, restaurants, hospitals and care homes are given a hygiene rating.

In the North East and North Yorkshire, the majority of takeaways and restaurants continue to receive a three and above rating.

But there are a number which are identified as causes for concern which must either make "urgent" or "major" improvements.

This is what each hygiene rating means

0 - Urgent Improvement Necessary
1 - Major Improvement Necessary
2 - Some Improvement Necessary
3 - Hygiene Standards Generally Satisfactory
4 - Hygiene Standards Good
5 - Hygiene Standards Very Good

So we've rounded up the latest results from inspections carried out in March and April where the ratings have just been published by the Food Standards Agency.

Here's the list of takeaways recent rated

All ratings are as listed by the FSA at time of creating this list on June 4.

Tuk Tuk Moon - zero star hygiene rating

Blue House, Corporation Road, Sunderland

Inspected on April 14, 2021

Top African Food Store - zero star hygiene rating

155 Hylton Road Sunderland

Inspected on April 8, 2021

Pizzaholic - one star hygiene rating

288 Chillingham Road, Newcastle 

Inspected on April 21, 2021

Rothbury Bakery - one star hygiene rating

High Street, Rothbury, Northumberland

Inspected on April 9, 2021

Eastern Promise / Mad Chef - one star hygiene rating

Sandafloor House Unit 4 Green Lane Industrial Estate Pelaw 

Inspected on May 6, 2021

The China Cook - one star hygiene rating

67A Canterbury Street, South Shields 

Inspected on April 8, 2021

Pizza Home - one star hygiene rating

1 Dans Castle, Tow Law, Bishop Auckland

Inspected on April 22, 2021

A1 Golden Fry - one star hygiene rating

111 Victoria Road, Darlington

Inspected on May 11, 2021

Victoria Arms - one star hygiene rating

Worton, Leyburn, North Yorkshire

Inspected on April 22, 2021

Pattaya - one star hygiene rating

95 Skinner Street, Stockton

Inspected on April 12, 2021

Concord News - one star hygiene rating

5 Arndale House, Victoria Road, Concord 

Inspected on March 19, 2021

Planet Of The Cakes - one star hygiene rating

1 Whitehall Terrace, Sunderland

Inspected on April 20, 2021

If your business has since been re-rated, email jim.scott@newsquest.co.uk 