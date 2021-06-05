TWELVE businesses across the region have been handed a poor food hygiene rating in inspections carried out in the past several weeks.
The most recent scores on the doors from the Food Standards Agency shows which takeaways and businesses have been told to make improvements.
A Darlington chippy is among those that have been given a one-star hygiene rating - while two businesses have been given a zero.
The ratings, which are based on hygiene and safety, structural compliance and confidence in management are routinely updated.
Across the UK, every food outlet including convenience stores, restaurants, hospitals and care homes are given a hygiene rating.
In the North East and North Yorkshire, the majority of takeaways and restaurants continue to receive a three and above rating.
But there are a number which are identified as causes for concern which must either make "urgent" or "major" improvements.
This is what each hygiene rating means
0 - Urgent Improvement Necessary
1 - Major Improvement Necessary
2 - Some Improvement Necessary
3 - Hygiene Standards Generally Satisfactory
4 - Hygiene Standards Good
5 - Hygiene Standards Very Good
So we've rounded up the latest results from inspections carried out in March and April where the ratings have just been published by the Food Standards Agency.
Here's the list of takeaways recent rated
All ratings are as listed by the FSA at time of creating this list on June 4.
Tuk Tuk Moon - zero star hygiene rating
Blue House, Corporation Road, Sunderland
Inspected on April 14, 2021
Top African Food Store - zero star hygiene rating
155 Hylton Road Sunderland
Inspected on April 8, 2021
Pizzaholic - one star hygiene rating
288 Chillingham Road, Newcastle
Inspected on April 21, 2021
Rothbury Bakery - one star hygiene rating
High Street, Rothbury, Northumberland
Inspected on April 9, 2021
Eastern Promise / Mad Chef - one star hygiene rating
Sandafloor House Unit 4 Green Lane Industrial Estate Pelaw
Inspected on May 6, 2021
The China Cook - one star hygiene rating
67A Canterbury Street, South Shields
Inspected on April 8, 2021
Pizza Home - one star hygiene rating
1 Dans Castle, Tow Law, Bishop Auckland
Inspected on April 22, 2021
A1 Golden Fry - one star hygiene rating
111 Victoria Road, Darlington
Inspected on May 11, 2021
Victoria Arms - one star hygiene rating
Worton, Leyburn, North Yorkshire
Inspected on April 22, 2021
Pattaya - one star hygiene rating
95 Skinner Street, Stockton
Inspected on April 12, 2021
Concord News - one star hygiene rating
5 Arndale House, Victoria Road, Concord
Inspected on March 19, 2021
Planet Of The Cakes - one star hygiene rating
1 Whitehall Terrace, Sunderland
Inspected on April 20, 2021
If your business has since been re-rated, email jim.scott@newsquest.co.uk
