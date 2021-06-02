A NEW £60,000 play park for two to 12-year-olds will open at Dalton Park shopping outlet later this summer.
The park, near Murton, County Durham, has removed its old play equipment and will replace it with new inclusive facilities including an extra wide slide, easy access ramps and a wheelchair-friendly roundabout.
There will also be low level games, puzzles and a shop counter and captain's wheel for imaginative play.
Centre manager Jerry Hatch said: "We're always looking to enhance the visitor experience and this significant investment in the play park follows the refurbishment of the centre itself.
"We're proud that Dalton Park offers something for everyone, and it's very important that that includes our younger visitors.
"Although still popular, the old play area had begun to look tired and was in need of updating.
"The exciting new adventure play equipment, including a number of sound sensory elements such as bongo drums and talk tubes, will be set against a backdrop with a lakeland and woodland theme to reflect our 55 acres of parkland.
"We look forward to seeing families enjoy the new play area to its fullest later this year."
As well as shopping malls and cafes, visitors to Dalton Park can explore three signposted walks across the 55 acres of landscaped parkland that provide a habitat for a variety of wildlife.