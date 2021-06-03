PLANS for the erection of 20 new homes could cause concern for secondary school accommodation and local GP practices.

The proposed development could see the construction of 20 new affordable houses, as well as associated landscaping and infrastructure works on the site of the former Murton Nursery School on Glebe View in Murton, Seaham.

According to the planning statement 12 of the properties would be "rent to buy" and eight of the properties would be "affordable rent".

Two of the dwellings could be two-bedroom, three person bungalows; six of the dwellings could be two-bedroom, four person houses; eight of the dwellings could be three-bedroom, five person houses and four of the dwellings could be four-bedroom, six person houses.

Access would be provided from Claude Terrace to the south, with in-curtilage parking provided for each house.

However, the development could cause concern for local GPs and secondary schools.

According to an NHS consultation provided by Ellen Beaumont, if the development was successful local GP practices would be "unable to guarantee to provide sustainable health services in these areas in the future, should contributions not be upheld by developers."

Data provided by the consultation shows the current capacity for local GP practices to be 7,280. The proposal could increase this to 7,326 requiring a contribution of £9,660 by the developer.

The proposal would also cause problems with secondary school accommodation.

An education consultee concludes that "there would not be sufficient space to accommodate pupils generated by the development.

As a result, in order to reduce the impact, the consultee suggested a contribution of £66,216 to facilitate the additional teaching accommodation.

According to the design and access statement the proposed houses "have been carefully designed to be sympathetic to the existing local architecture.

"The re-use of an existing brownfield site for part of the development will help to regenerate the local area and improve value."

The application can still be viewed on the Durham County Council website.