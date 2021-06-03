A REGIONAL group of the u3a is looking ahead to when it can welcome back members and resume its diverse range of activities having spent the past 12 months operating online over Zoom.
As it marked national u3a day on Wednesday, the Sedgefield and District branch reminded its members of all the interesting and fun leisure groups it can soon revive now restrictions are slowly lifting.
“It has been a challenging year but we’ve embraced technology and, thanks to one of our most active members Maxine Patterson, we have been able to continue holding Sedgefield u3a meetings on Zoom,” said branch chair Gillian Bowman, of Sedgefield.
“But it is not the same as meeting face-to-face and sharing experiences with friends and former colleagues. Our different group meetings can be the highlight of the month for many people and lockdown sadly put paid to so many exciting trips, social gatherings and opportunities to learn.”
U3a is an organisation for adults who are no longer working full time or raising a family.
It provides a wide range of opportunities to come together to learn for fun.