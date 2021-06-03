TEAM members at KFC Newton Aycliffe took to the streets to do a litter pick to mark both the launch of the Great British Spring Clean and KFC’s newest commitments to tackling litter.

On Tuesday, they were joined by Jim Atkinson, councillor for Aycliffe East, Eddy Adam, councillor for Aycliffe West and Nev Jones, councillor for Aycliffe East and discussed the range of initiatives that KFC will be implementing.

The new KFC in Newton Aycliffe Picture: STUART BOULTON

This includes the launch of a new consultation with councils initially in five regions across England to roll out targeted, pilot programmes around alternative solutions to tackling litter and increasing investment in addressing the problem.

With people spending more time closer to home in the past year, the impact of litter across high streets, retail sites, parks and other green spaces in North-East has become an ever-increasing problem for local councils, businesses, and local communities.

With this new approach, KFC UK and Ireland will look for ways to partner and work together with councils and explore longer term and solutions.

As part of these new initiatives, a dedicated mailbox has also been set up to answer issues and queries related to litter in North-East which will provide the community with direct access there and then to deal with ongoing litter problems around KFC restaurants.

In addition, KFC is also introducing internal training for its 28,000 team members to increase their knowledge of the environmental impact of litter.

Cllr Adam said: “We are delighted that KFC is taking action to address a litter problem in Newton Aycliffe with the launch of these latest initiatives. It is essential that all groups and organisations in the local community work together to address this issue, we are looking forward to seeing KFC taking positive action and demonstrating their commitment to keep our local area free from litter.”

Brian Evans, KFC Regional Manager for Euro Garages added: “The day after Bank Holiday always leaves one big litter hangover, so what better way to launch our latest litter pledge than getting outdoors and joining the Great British Spring Clean to tidy spaces.

“We’ve always taken the issue of litter seriously, but, from today, we are going further on our commitments to tackling litter in Newton Aycliffe. We want to be part of the longer-term solution, and that’s why we’re looking forward to working closely with Durham County Council and the wider community to explore ways to keep spaces tidy in North-East.”