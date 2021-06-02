A KEY worker from County Durham who created a gastropub in his garden is through to the finals of a prestigious competition.

Alex Reynolds, who works as a joiner, is one of three on the shortlist in the Pub/Entertainment category of the Cuprinol Shed Of The Year 2021 competition with his shed, called The Snug.

His idea for his shed was sparked by him building a friend’s pub shed, who was a key worker, as he wanted somewhere to relax.

When he and Zoe - who are also both classed as key workers - moved to Stockport during lockdown, they decided they should have a pub-shed of their own, so he started the process of building their very own in the style of a gastropub.

Alex, who hails from Carrville, near Durham, said: “We wanted to try to keep a feeling of normality of going to the pub on a weekend, albeit being a shed in the garden.

“That’s where the idea of The Snug was born – we couldn’t go to the nice pubs around us, so we brought a gastro-pub to the back garden.”

“We were supposed to get married this year in Spain, but we were forced to postpone our wedding until April 2022 due to the pandemic.

“We are currently in a rented property, so we were over the moon when the landlord said we could put a shed up in the garden.”

The shed was originally built in Stockport, but when Alex and Zoe were planning moving again, they were stuck on what to do with the shed.

CURPINOL: Sheddie Alex Reynolds in Consett, Co. Durham, May 18 2021

Alex’s father-in-law Keith Muldoon suggested he would take it off their hands as a surprise 60th birthday present for his wife Anne.

Last month, The Snug was taken down and rebuilt in Consett and has since acquired lots of new fans.

The competition will now see the 22 finalists go shed-to-shed across the nine categories.

A winner from each will be decided by public vote, before a panel of shed experts decide which overall winner will be awarded the giant golden crown.

CURPINOL: Sheddie Alex Reynolds in Consett, Co. Durham, May 18 2021

Alongside eternal shed glory, the overall winner will also receive £1,000, a plaque and £100 of Cuprinol products.

Head judge and founder of the competition Andrew Wilcox said: “The past year has been an incredibly challenging time for all of us and, now more than ever, we’re aware of how important the humble shed can be.

“Sheds are not just unloved, brown structures at the bottom of the garden that house tools and household junk, they are vital spaces where you can go to relax, work on a project or burn off some steam.

CURPINOL: Sheddie Alex Reynolds in Consett, Co. Durham, May 18 2021

“The high-calibre entries this year really prove why we set up the competition in the first place - to highlight the valuable role sheds can play in our lives, in our businesses and the positive impact they have on our wellbeing.”

Kirsty Woodbine, marketing manager for Cuprinol, added: “We are overwhelmed by the amount and quality of entries we’ve received this year.

“The sheds were of such a high standard that narrowing them down to just 22 was an incredibly difficult task.

“The level of innovation, imagination and creativity we’ve seen has been incredible, as has the number of people using their sheds as dedicated spaces to help others in their community. This year’s contest has been truly life affirming.”

Last year’s shed-building superstar Daniel Holloway walked away with the coveted title of Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2020 after wowing judges with his nature-inspired refuge Bedouin Tree-Shed, built around two tree trunks in his back garden.

CURPINOL: Sheddie Alex Reynolds in Consett, Co. Durham, May 18 2021

Ashley Bates took home the competition’s first ever Special Commendation in 2020, after setting up The Shed School to help educate children while lockdown closed classrooms.

Public voting for the 15th annual competition opens on Wednesday, June 2 and will close on Monday, July 12.

Check out all of the 22 finalists and cast your click here