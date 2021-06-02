A CHARITY boss who is cycling from Edinburgh to London via Wales to say a personal ‘thank you’ to pandemic volunteers will ride through the region today and tomorrow.

Paul Reddish, CEO of Volunteering Matters, started the 1,000km journey between the Scottish and English capitals this morning.

All along the way he will meet and say thank you to people across the UK who gave up their time to make a difference to so many people’s lives during Covid – from manning vaccination centres to staffing food banks.

Many will receive ‘The People’s Medal’ - a pin badge from #PinYourThanks, a volunteer-run campaign to thank pandemic heroes.

As well as handing out pin badges and thanks, Mr Reddish will be raising money for volunteering projects in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

He said: “There can be few brighter lights in the last twelve months or so than the everyday kindness we’ve seen from people.

“Volunteering is often talked about in terms of organised events or initiatives, but just as important are the small gestures which can make a big difference.

"I’m hoping to shine a light on all types of volunteering across the UK and raise some money for future volunteering projects.”

Today he will travel through Newcastle and Durham and tomorrow travel from Durham to Stockton, then on to Sheffield.

He will be joined by special guests along the way and pick up his dad, Paralympian swimmer and former Paralympics GB CEO Tim Reddish and his guide dog Pip, FOR for a tandem ride for the Nottingham to London stretch, which he aims to complete by Monday, June 7.

Donations can be made through the Just Giving page justgiving.com/campaigns/tourdethanks