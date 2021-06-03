COULD this be one of the most luxurious homes on the market? A five-bedroom family home in Durham City has gone on sale with a £2.5m price tag.
The "handsome detached residence of superb proportions" has gone on sale just a few minutes' walk from the city centre.
Known as Durham House, the former chaplaincy and school has been transformed into a family home - complete with all the fixtures and fittings.
Marketed by Purplebricks on Zoopla, the home offers panoramic views across the surrounding area including views over the Durham cricket ground.
Inside, the home mainly features five bedrooms with multiple en-suites, two balconies, a games room, living and dining room, office, farmhouse-style kitchen and a sun room.
Paying homage to its roots, the home also features a stained glass window on the landing.
Meanwhile outside, the home has a quadruple garage, workshop and bike store, courtyard, private garden and is set among "extensive gardens."
The home is described as being well-screened as it standards behind a private rear entrance.
The listing goes on to say that the house, which dates from 1847, is "well-screened" from the road, standing behind a private rear entrance.
Take a look below:
To view the home for sale on Zoopla - click here