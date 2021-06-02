A COUNTY Durham takeaway is among five in the region that have just been shortlisted in the upcoming JustEat awards.
The takeaway giants have finally unveiled who have been wittled down ahead of the awards ceremony on September 6.
Dubbed 'The 2021 British Takeaway Awards,' the awards recognise the very best of the best on Britain's takeaway scene.
There are 13 categories in this year's competition, including Best Restaurant Chain in Britain, and 12 regional awards with five finalists per award.
Each winner will receive £1,000 cash and £200 per site to spend at JustEat's shop as well as a British Takeaway Awards trophy.
A spokesperson for JustEat said: "The British Takeaway Awards are back. These are, quite simply, the premier awards in our industry.
"The 2021 British Takeaway Awards gives everyone who loves their local food spot a chance to vote for their favourite takeaway."
See which ones in the North East made the final:
Casa Rosa
36 Durham Road, Birtley
Desserts Delivered Durham*
2 West Lane, Chester-Le-Street
The Canny Cod
1 Cross Morpeth Street, Newcastle
Catling bakery ltd
Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Cramlington
Crave 4 Desserts
37 Swan Road, Washington, NE38 8JJ
*Latest picture from Google maps