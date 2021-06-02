AFTER fighting his own mental health battles, a father-of-two is wearing four-and-a-half stone of medieval armour for another epic challenge in a bid to help others.

Lewis Kirkbride, from Durham, is raising funds and awareness for peer support organisation ManHealth – this time marching 40 miles from Peterborough to Ely in two days starting today.

The 38-year-old earned backing from friends and strangers alike last autumn, as he carried out a solo march in the footsteps of King Harold in 1066 from Stamford Bridge near York to Battle in Sussex, site of the Battle of Hastings, in just 19 days.

After raising almost £27,000 for ManHealth, Mr Kirkbride says the job is not finished and the battle for mental health is still being fought up and down the country.

He said: “Suicide is still the UK’s biggest killer of men under 50, and we know that job losses, debts, problems at home, and being cut off from friends and hobbies are often factors – the coronavirus pandemic has had devastating effects that will be felt for years. It’s critical that we keep talking about mental health and showing people that we care about this issue and we’re prepared to talk… and listen.”

“The fundraising and practical support last year was phenomenal as I marched down the country, but some of my proudest achievements are the ways people came and talked openly about mental health, sought help for the first time ever, and even supported other followers on social media.”

Mr Kirkbride likened the physical aspects of last year’s ‘1066 Battle Walk’ to carrying the burden of a mental health issue and putting on a brave face every day, putting on four-and-a-half stone of armour every morning knowing there would be long hard roads ahead and never knowing what dangers lay in wait.

Historically, the events of 1066 were disastrous for the English, so this year’s challenge represents the courage to keep fighting and doing it all again, after personal or even national catastrophes.

The Hereward Charity Challenge is based on historical events after Hastings – an Anglo-Saxon hero called Hereward The Wake fighting back against impossible odds in the year 1070, taking in refugees from the Norman Conquest and giving his people hope.

Donate at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charity-web/charity/displayCharityCampaignPage.action?campaignId=16698