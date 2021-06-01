A TEENAGER who became a police force’s youngest call handler has fulfilled his childhood dream of a career on the beat.

Scott Bowes has been officially sworn in as PC 9320 with Durham Constabulary, just days after celebrating his 19th birthday.

PC Bowes originally joined the force as a Police Cadet at just 12-years-old.

As a cadet, he was able to experience different community safety events from a policing perspective and with his ultimate goal of becoming a police officer, he even spent some of his holidays in America on work experience.

When the teenager finished school, he initially started sixth form but decided the traditional educational route was not for him.

Instead, he applied for one of the force’s apprenticeships and started his role as an IT technician in February 2019.

Last January, he became the force’s youngest call handler after special arrangements were made so he could take up the operational role as a 17-year-old.

And now, after a year of helping people across County Durham and Darlington from the force control room, he is thrilled to be starting his dream career as a police constable.

He said: “I’m really excited because it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do and it feels so surreal now it’s finally here.

“I’ve gained so much valuable experience as a call handler – you are helping people when they’re at their most vulnerable.”

Despite his young age, PC Bowes said he could think of nothing more worthwhile than serving communities as a police officer.

“I always knew I wanted to be a cop,” he said.

“I want to be the one on the ground giving that support and I can’t think of anything more rewarding than helping people in their hour of need.”

PC Bowes will undertake 18 weeks of training with his fellow probationers at the force’s training centre at Meadowfield, in Durham.

He will also gain his Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship with Northumbria University while in the job.

PC Bowes, of Newcastle, praised everyone within the organisation who has supported him along the way.

He said: “From the moment I started as an apprentice, the support throughout the organisation has been brilliant.

“My managers were fully aware of what I wanted to do and they have done everything to support me and allow me to do all of the things I have to gain experience and prepare me for life as a PC.”

PC Bowes encouraged anyone interested in the role to apply.

He said: “When I was at school and told people I didn’t want to go to university they laughed at me and a few said I could not be a police officer but I knew I wanted to do it and was determined to get there.

“Your age does not determine your life skills and I always think you can do anything as long as you put your mind to it.”

Control Room Inspector Sara Baxter said the whole team would miss PC Bowes but wished him all the luck in his new adventure.

She said: “Scott has been a joy to work with and it’s been incredible to see him grow through what is a challenging role as a call handler.

“We will miss him but wish him all the luck in the world as PC Bowes – he will make an incredible police constable.”

To find out more about joining Durham police and the different roles available, visit JoinUs (durham.police.uk)