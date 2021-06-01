A COUNTY Durham 21-year-old has joined the ranks of the Royal Navy after completing his basic training at HMS Collingwood, near Fareham in Hampshire.
Able Seaman Lee Mains completed an intensive ten-week basic course to gain the skills he will rely upon throughout his naval career.
Ex-Whitworth Park School student Lee initially worked in a factory after leaving school.
He said: “I joined the Royal Navy for a fresh start with new opportunities.
“The highlight for me was military training week where we learned how to strip and re-assemble an SA80 rifle and how to safely handle a weapon. I enjoyed learning new skills and seeing the changes in myself.”
With this first phase of his training complete, AS Mains will remain at HMS Collingwood for Communication Information Systems Specialist training and, once complete, he will have the opportunity to serve aboard some of the world’s most advanced warships as they are deployed across the globe.
He added: “I am excited to start Phase 2. Even though the training is demanding, it is very rewarding to have completed each exercise.”
Recruits are taught the basics of Naval discipline and customs, combat skills, take part in fitness exercises, learn about navigation and get to take the helm of their own inflatable boat during a waterborne orienteering exercise.
