A MUSIC graduate whose compositions have appeared in some of the biggest films and TV series of recent years today revealed the secret to his success.

Jordan Caygill who studied at the University of Sunderland graduate has seen his work feature in: Terminator Dark Fate, WWE Smackdown and America's Got Talent, to name a few.

The young musician has overcome a number of obstacles to make his dreams come true and reach the dizzy heights of Hollywood.

Mr Caygill has suffered from a severe speech impediment which left him riddled with anxiety and lacking confidence in school, unable to speak and express his feelings and emotions.

He said: “I was really struggling and not very academic so I would use art to escape all of that. When I discovered music, it became the extension I was looking for to enable me to speak to the world.

After leaving Wolsingham School he took up a job with a recycling company where he suffered an accident which left his right hand severely crushed.

As part of his efforts to rehabilitate, Mr Caygill took up playing the piano, beginning to create his own music and is entirely self-taught in all his practices within music.

Enrolling on a music programme at the University enabled him to expand and progress his creative journey.

Mr Caygill also received support in terms of his speech impediment, allowing him to grow in confidence and graduate fully equipped for his next career step.

It was in 2018 that the graduate began composing music for trailers, experimenting with many different genres.

Mr Caygill said: “I knew if I was going to get anywhere, it would have to be through my own initiative, so I started emailing record companies in America, sending them my work to listen to.

“After a lot of emails and no replies eventually I received correspondence from a guy called Craig Thompson who was one of the creative directors in trailer music at Position Music in Los Angeles. He then signed me up after showing interest in my music and abilities.

“From that point, I was sent my first brief for a new series of trailer albums they planned on producing over the year and began getting my music published.”

Mr Caygill said landing his track ‘Down From the Sky’ was used on a promotional campaign for Terminator Dark Fate as a euphoric moment.

Since then, he has become one of the most sought-after trailer composers in the industry, with his work featuring in many hit shows and films.