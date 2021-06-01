POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a collision which left a biker with serious injuries.
It happened at 3.30pm on Sunday, May 30 on the B6277 in Harwood, near Forest-in-Teesdale, close to the Cumbria border.
A Suzuki GSR, ridden by a 63-year-old man, was travelling south east when it collided with a Honda VFR which was parked on the side of the road, alongside another Honda VFR.
The rider of the Suzuki sustained serious injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he remains in a stable condition.
The two Honda riders were left with minor injuries.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the bikes in the area at the time.
Anyone with any information should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 313 of May 30.