A FAMOUS radio host bought his popular Facebook live paranormal show to the region.
Night Owls presenter Alan Robson came to Bishop Auckland to investigate supernatural phenomena in the town.
Mr Robson, who has a host of talents including author, TV presenter, radio phone in host and paranormal investigator told listeners the gruesome story of serial killer Mary Ann Cotton and set off on a tour of the town in her footsteps.
He visited Bakehouse Hill where her ghost apparently wanders and The Sportsman public house where he conducted a full investigation.
Diane Alderson from Willington and Angie Fielding from Hunwick run a gift shop at Fore Bondgate called Labyrinth.
The radio star and his team visited the shop due to its previous incarnation as an apothecary.
Legend has it that Mary Ann Cotton purchased the arsenic from the area and it is possible that this very shop was where she used to buy the drugs that killed her family members.
During his visit to Labyrinth, he said he experienced voices, a ghostly shape in a darkened back room and an electrical force that prevented the live signal going out despite being tested only hours earlier.
The show can be seen at facebook.com/NightOwlsUK