A MAN was taken to hospital after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in the early hours of this morning.
The incident happened on the A177 between Hardwick Hall and Sedgefield at about 12.15am.
A 24-year-old man sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time or has dashcam footage that could help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the roads policing unit at Spennymoor Police Station on 101, quoting incident reference 10 of May 31.