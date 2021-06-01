THE cast of an epic outdoor theatre production have made an emotional return to set after last year's show was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Kynren is a colossal, spellbinding spectacle played out upon the rolling hills of a seven and a half acre stage on the outskirts of Bishop Auckland, County Durham.

Audiences have flocked to watch the magical performance, produced by charity Eleven Arches, every summer since 2016.

But last year the production, which takes the most magical, bloody and tragic events from 2,000 years of England's compelling history, along with legend and myth, and crams them into one astounding 90-minute show was cancelled due to coronavirus.

And last week hundreds of members of the cast and crew made an emotional return as they prepare to welcome visitors back to live performances of the award-winning outdoor show from August.

Known as archers, they have been taking part in a series of rehearsals at the 11Arches Park in Bishop Auckland in recent days.

For many it was the first time they have been able to revisit the site in more than a year as the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's performances of the spectacular 'Kynren - An epic tale of England'.

"The archers are especially excited to deliver Kynren this year as they all really missed the show in 2020," said Anne-Isabelle Daulon, chief executive and co-founder of Eleven Arches.

"Many were very emotional as it is not just the fact they are somewhere rich with good memories, but also the feeling that presenting Kynren on 7th Aug is finally a realistic possibility.

"All of us have missed the camaraderie, fun and feeling of community that an event like this brings. There is a real sense of hope, excitement and pride that we're back," she added.

Online training sessions started in November with hundreds of Archers taking in part in segment rehearsals over the winter.

The rehearsals cover a wide range of areas from customer care and visitor engagement to specific scenes from the performances or fight co-ordination, stunts and dances.

While some of the training will remain virtual where possible, archers are being allowed on site to piece together some of the more complex or larger scenes, whilst remaining socially distanced.

This year also sees the opening of the new 11Arches Park, which visitors can visit for the afternoon or explore prior to watching the evening Kynren performances.

New immersive attractions include the walkthrough maze of fame, the kids' Viking lair, the dancing waters show, alongside family favourites including the animal croft and the Viking village.

The experience culminates at 4pm with 'Fina and the Golden Cape' a new 50-minute live-action family show, set to be the biggest horse stunt show in the UK featuring jousting, trick-riding, vaulting and chariot-racing.

11Arches Park will be open every Saturday from August 7 to September 11 2021, before opening fully in 2022.

