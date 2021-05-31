A CAR smashed into a hair salon in County Durham at the weekend.
Emergency services attended Glam Hair & Beauty, on Seaside Lane, Easington.
Firefighters from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) attended and said nobody was injured.
A spokesperson from CDDFRS said: "Crews have assisted gaining entry into a property using our lock pulling equipment as well as attending an RTC on Seaside Lane Easington.
"Fortunately no one was injured and crews made the vehicle safe."
