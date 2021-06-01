CHILDREN and staff at a school enjoyed a colourful fundraising run to lift spirits after 15 months of restrictions.

Sedgefield Primary School treated all its pupils, aged three to 11, to a fun-filled colour run to celebrate a return closer to normality while also raising funds for children’s charity the NSPCC.

Year 2 teacher and PE subject leader Simon Eltringham, who organised the colour run together with Go Well, said: “This was of paramount importance to the whole school after the pandemic. It was a celebration of everyone’s hard work over the past 15 months.

“We always strive to link exercise with having fun as it is important to both the physical and mental wellbeing of the children, so having the opportunity to do this event as a school has lifted all our spirits.”

A colour track with four powder-paint stations was set up on the school field, in the centre of Sedgefield, and children from all year groups were showered in colourful dry paint as they ran around the course.

The event was staged by Go Well, a County Durham organisation that delivers innovative educational programmes primarily in schools, that aim to encourage physical activity among children and improve wellness.

Year 4 pupil Elsa Pilling said: “Today was really fun. So much paint was thrown on us until we were covered. We now have a rainbow playing field.”

Children donated £1 to national charity the NSPCC, which campaigns for and works in child protection throughout the UK.