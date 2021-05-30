A COMMUNITY remembered one of the blackest days in mining history on Saturday.

Easington Colliery united to mark the 70th anniversary of a pit disaster which wiped out the lives of 81 men and boys from the village.

Two rescue workers also died during the harrowing retrieval of the bodies.

On May 29, 1951, a mechanical coal cutter was working in the Duck Bill district of the Five Quarter seam 900 feet below the surface, at what was then one of the most modern and productive mines in western Europe.

Sparks from the cutter as it struck pyrites ignited firedamp, causing a massive explosion which brought down 120 yards of roof.

Entombed were 81 men.

Rescue operations were launched but of the 81 men, only one was rescued.

He died from his injuries in Ryhope Hospital a few hours after being stretchered out of the pit cage.

On Saturday, a service presided over by Reverend Lucy Moss took place at the community memorial garden, on the site of the former colliery.

Two commemorative benches, created by artist Graham Hopper were unveiled by residents with a personal connection to the mines, before being dedicated.

The benches were funded from the budgets of Easington councillors Angela Surtees and David Boyes.

The Easington Colliery Band then led a procession to the miners’ mass grave site in Easington Colliery Cemetery, where a further service was held in their memory.

Easington MP Graham Morris paid tribute to those you lost their lives 70 years ago.