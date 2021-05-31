A PROJECT working to transform a former mining town has announced the purchase of a popular hotel.

The Auckland Project has snapped up the Park Head Hotel, in Bishop Auckland.

With 32 bedrooms, the Bishops Grill restaurant and extensive outdoor space – including a large beer garden and children’s play area – the charity said the acquisition of the hotel signals The Auckland Project’s commitment to offer a range of accommodation to visitors.

Current owner and director of the Park Head Hotel, Claire Gibbons said: “We are delighted that The Auckland Project has bought The Park Head Hotel and they will take over with immediate effect. I am also incredibly pleased to say our wonderful staff team will be retained and I will also be staying on for a few months to offer support and guidance during the transition.

“I am confident The Auckland Project will do a fantastic job at taking over the running of the Park Head Hotel, which will be a great addition to its portfolio.”

This announcement comes as The Auckland Project is preparing to reopen some of its venues on Saturday, July 3.

Edward Perry, newly appointed chief executive of enterprise at The Auckland Project, said: “We are all really looking forward to opening our doors and outdoor spaces again to visitors and we have an exciting series of openings and events across the summer, which we will be announcing in the coming weeks and months.

“In order to support the many visitors we will be attracting to Bishop Auckland in the years to come, one of my first priorities has been to look at how The Auckland Project and our partners can provide the range of accommodation people will be looking for in the local and surrounding area.

“We will look at all options including self-catering, hotels, lodges and caravan sites, and aim to offer 100 beds by the end of 2022.

“The purchase of the Park Head Hotel presents a terrific opportunity for us and will form a key part of that strategy, which we will be outlining in more detail later in the year. It is already a popular choice for families visiting the nationally-acclaimed Kynren production, which returns in August this year and attracts thousands of people to the town.

“I would like to thank Claire and her team for all they have done, and we are looking forward to the hotel going from strength to strength – beginning with an already strong calendar of bookings for summer 2021.”

Michelle Gorman, managing director of Visit County Durham, welcomed the news.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted that The Auckland Project is going to be taking on the lease on the Park Head Hotel, securing its future as a popular and quality hospitality venue for Bishop Auckland.

“We have ambitions to grow the amount of visitor accommodation across County Durham and it would have been a significant blow to the town and wider area to lose it.

“The Auckland Project and Kynren are key tourism attractions for County Durham and real assets for the region as a whole.

"It’s really exciting what they are doing in Bishop Auckland – continually refreshing and developing new ideas and projects to attract visitors offers a real catalyst for growth, and we know that overnight visitors are absolutely the most valuable to the local economy. This really is very good news.”

Visit aucklandproject.org online.