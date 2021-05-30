A MAN was rescued from a car and taken to hospital for injuries sustained in a crash.
In the early hours of Monday, May 24, firefighters from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) were called to a crash involving one vehicle at Cockfield, in County Durham.
Images released by the fire service show the car toppled over on to its side.
A spokesperson from the service said: "Crews from Bishop Auckland and Barnard Castle attended this one vehicle road traffic Collison in Cockfield.
"Our crews extracted one male for the vehicle who was then taken to hospital.
"Thankfully his injuries were not severe."
Following the incident, the service is now urging motorists to take care on the roads.
The spokesperson added: "Please stay safe out there folks, and know the fatal four, always wear a seatbelt, stick to speed limits, don't get distracted and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs."