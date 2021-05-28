AN investigation is underway following two suspected arsons.
Two fire crews were called to Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield on Monday to a fire involving two scrap cars and a large quantity of tyres.
The crews from Consett and High Handenhold were called at about 5.30pm.
County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service says it believes the incident was started deliberately.
Another incident was reported on Sunday, April 4, when firefighters were called to put out a fire involving six scrap cars and approximately 200 tyres.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We are led to believe that both incidents have been started deliberately, and there is currently an ongoing joint fire and police investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police on 101 or FireStoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558.
A report can also be made by visiting firestoppersreport.co.uk.