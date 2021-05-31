THE RSPCA is helping to clear hazards for wildlife and is inviting families to join in.
Litter is one of the biggest hazards facing wildlife today. The RSPCA took 3,874 calls about animals affected by litter in 2020, and the animal charity is urging people to do their bit and join litter picking events around the country as part of the Great British Spring Clean.
The animal welfare charity is urging people to help protect animals by picking up any litter they see lying around as well as ensuring they take their litter home with them or disposing of it properly and responsibly.
RSPCA Inspector Trevor Walker said: “Litter is one of the biggest hazards our wildlife faces today, and the pandemic has just added to the problem with many disposable masks just being discarded on the ground, which animals get caught in."
The litter pick takes place at The Silksworth Lakes is from 10am to 12 noon on Wednesday June 9.