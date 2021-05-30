A FOOTBALL team is celebrating after winning its second league title and second promotion in as many seasons.

Spennymoor Town Ladies FC was only established in 2019, as part of Spennymoor Town Football Club, but is already making history.

The team, recently crowned winners of the Durham County FA Women’s League 2020-2021, also enjoyed their longest run in the FA cup, beating higher league opposition along the way.

Head of women’s football, Andy Lowe, said Spennymoor Town FC has invested and committed to developing ladies and girls’ football and despite two seasons rocked by the global Covid-19 pandemic The Moors Ladies came through with flying colours.

The team was unbeaten in both league campaigns and hosted visits by Phil Neville and the England Lionesses.

Mr Lowe said: "We are extremely proud of our ladies’ team and the success they have achieved in such a short period of time.

"Manager Domonic Bylett and his coaching team deserve every bit of credit they are receiving. The commitment Dom and the ladies have shown to our football club is fantastic.

"Two years ago, we set out with a very clear strategy – to develop and grow ladies and girls’ football in Spennymoor as it did not exist in our town.

"Two years on we have had Phil Neville and the England Lionesses train at our ground, guest appearances from Jill Scott, our ladies achieving further success on and off the pitch and a marked increase in the number of young girls training and playing with Spennymoor Town FC.

"We are delighted with the progress we have made in a short period of time but remain realistic. This is a marathon not a sprint and a lot of hard work remains to progress further in the women’s league, as well as continuing to grow our girls team programme, which will be the pathway for our ladies’ team for many years to come.

Ladies team manager Domonic Bylett said: "I am so proud of the ladies and staff involved, they have truly represented the club with passion and pride both on and off the pitch.

"They have carved the way for girls and ladies’ football in Spennymoor and surrounding areas and are all incredible role models for the girls in our academy programme.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us in any way, shape or form, the whole club and town can celebrate this achievement together."