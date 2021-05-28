DOG walkers are urged to come forward if they have information about two drunk men who assaulted a woman on a footpath.
It is believed the men approached the victim who was walking through the cut opposite Burnie Gardens, in Shildon, on Thursday morning and assaulted her.
The first suspect is described as being in his early 20s around 6ft 2in with light brown hair, wearing a grey tracksuit with stripes down the leg.
The second suspect is described as also being in his early 20s around 6ft 2in with dark brown hair, wearing grey joggers and a zipped-up navy parka coat.
Both men are also thought to have been carrying cans of alcohol.
Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, in particular dog walkers who take this route on a morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bishop Auckland CID on 101 quoting incident number 81 of May 27.
