A POPULAR clothes shop in a retail centre is to close down.

Bishop Auckland’s New Look based in the Newgate Centre is to close down.

The shop had been closed since the first lockdown, in March 2020, due to its small size making it impossible for a one-way system and for social distancing to work.

It had recently reopened on April 12 when non-essential shops could reopen.

This comes after plans submitted to Durham County Council, by the Department of Work and Pensions to move the Job Centre to the Newgate Centre.

The plans could see the three units used to house the Job Centre, one of which is the current home of New Look.

The Newgate Centre is looking to join the retail units together and close the entrance on to Forebondgate, to house the Job Centre.

There are plans to relocate the other stores affected by the Job Centre move.

Both the Newgate Centre and New Look have been contacted for a comment.

Durham County Councillor Sam Zair said: "Once again this not want we wanted to here for our town.

"Unfortunately this out of everyone’s hands other than landlords. Landlords need to encourage more businesses to take up properties at a more realistic price."