A HIGH street chain has become one of the latest to confirm the closure of its shop in Bishop Auckland town centre as a statement has been issued.

Poundland, which moved into the former X Catelogue Store on Newgate Street around a decade ago, will close down for good on Wednesday, June 2.

Signs have gone up in the past week, with items being sold off with as much as 50 per cent taken off the price.

The retailer said the decision to leave the town centre had been taken to coincide with the lease of the huge unit expiring.

It means customers will now have to travel to the retailer's other site at the Bishop Auckland Retail Park up the road at Tindale Crescent.

Closing down signs have gone up Picture: JIM SCOTT

In a statement to The Northern Echo, Poundland said it was "sad" to be saying goodbye to the town.

The retailer did not confirm how jobs would be affected by the sudden closure, but said it was working hard to look after employees directly affected.

It said: “While we’re sad that the Poundland store in Newgate Street, Bishop Auckland, is closing on Wednesday 2 June following the expiry of the lease, we’re still offering customers amazing value at our nearby store Bishop Auckland Retail Park in Tindale Crescent.

"It goes without saying, when we close a store, we always work hard to look after colleagues directly affected."

The shop made the headlines towards the end of 2019 as it suffered significant damage after being ram-raided with a loader.

At the time, a loader was pictured as it had smashed through the unit's rear wall, although it was later confirmed nothing had been taken from the premises.

The closure of the Bishop Auckland store follows on from the earlier announcement this year that WHSmith would be pulling out of the town.

In a statement earlier this year, WHSmith confirmed the closure of its Newgate Street shop to The Northern Echo saying it is "disappointed" to be losing its presence in the town.

Meanwhile, it was revealed yesterday revealed that New Look in the Newgate Centre would also be closing for good.

On Wednesday, Durham County Councillor Sam Zair responded to the closure of New Look and said: "Once again this not want we wanted to here for our town.

"Unfortunately this out of everyone’s hands other than landlords. Landlords need to encourage more businesses to take up properties at a more realistic price."

New Look and the Newgate Centre were contacted for comment.