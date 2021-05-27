THERE'S still time to get on the starting line for next month's Sunderland City Runs.

Held over the weekend of Saturday, June, 19 and Sunday, June 20, more than 300 runners have already signed up for the return of one of the region's biggest running events.

As Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, runners can join bigger groups and events for friendly and comradely competition, or just run for fun and fitness.

Runners can still choose from the stunning Northern Spire 5K Run, the 10th anniversary 10K or the Half-Marathon. There is a distance over the weekend to suit everyone and runners are encouraged to dust off their running shoes and start now with their training programmes.

Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, Councillor Linda Williams said: "We can all be thrilled that the Sunderland City Runs are back for June. It seems that for such a long time many people have been running solo and this weekend in June sees what I know many have been missing and looking forward to - the return of running together.

"For many of us, our activity levels may have reduced in the last year and yet our 5k distance is perfect to give people a nudge to getting up, getting out and getting moving.

"You don’t need to be a fast runner for the 5k, or indeed for our other runs. They're all about getting out, getting active, getting fit and having fun.

"We can also help guide you with our Step-up Sunderland app. This encourages everyone to increase their distance over the last few weeks. So, there is still time to enter, get yourself along and be part of a great weekend of city running activity."

The Sunderland City Runs weekend is one of the city's first post-lockdown events. Also lined up for the summer are more BIG events including the BIG Walk on Sunday, July 11, and the BIG Bike Ride on Sunday, August 1.

Sunderland's Director of Public Health, Gerry Taylor said: "It’s great that as restrictions lift, we can see more opportunities opening up for people to get out and take part in group and sporting events. By all following the guidelines and arrangements on Covid security, everyone can enjoy events like these."

For more information and how to enter one of the Sunderland City Runs please visit: http://sunderlandcity10k.com/