POLICE have appealed for information about a motorbike theft, saying they are keen to reunite it with its owner who needs it to travel to work.
The bike is described as a Black Sym Symphony 125 displaying vehicle registration NU68 RPX.
It was stolen from outside an address on Front Row, Eldon, near Bishop Auckland, overnight between last Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21.
A spokesperson for Durham Police said: "Officers are really keen to return the bike as it is used by the victim to get to and from work.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Stephenson on 101 quoting incident reference number 263 of May 21."