A VETERINARY nursing manager at a North-East animal hospital is preparing to swim the English Channel to raise money for the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Anouska Rogers Smith, clinical nursing manager at Wear Referrals in Bradbury, County Durham, will be taking on the challenge as a thank-you to the air ambulance team which helped save her mum’s life after she was seriously hurt in a horse-riding accident five years ago.

Anouska will be accompanied by her brother Jordan and sister Kasha for next month’s 21-mile relay crossing of the channel, which they hope will raise more than £1,000 for the air ambulance.

She said: “The air ambulance saved our mother’s life in 2016. She was air-lifted to hospital after a very serious fall from a horse, which caused a partial dissection of her carotid artery, which lead to a stroke.

“Life might be very different right now if she had not been able to get to hospital so quickly. Thankfully, she has very minimal lasting damage which is why the air ambulance is a charity that is very special to us.”

Anouska says the channel challenge was the perfect choice for a fund-raiser as she and her siblings all swam competitively as children and are now keen open water swimmers.

She said: “I have wanted to do it for some time and after a glass of wine or two on Boxing Day, Ijokingly said to Kasha and Jordan that we should do a relay Channel swim – not thinking they would take me seriously.

“Before I knew it, though, my sister had contacted the Channel Swimming and Pilot Federation and, suddenly, we had a provisional date booked, so it all happened very quickly”

Now, the siblings are busy training and preparing for their great undertaking. Anouska added: “The main preparation is cold water acclimatisation, as this is the thing most people struggle with during the swim.

“That’s because you are only allowed to wear one swimming costume, one swim hat and one pair of goggles, nothing else is allowed.

“I started training in February by swimming in the sea and river but I could only manage 15 minutes to start with as the water temperature was just six degrees.

“Training is rapidly ramping up, though, and I’m now doing one-hour swims, and often multiple swims in a day.

“Currently, I am swimming about eight kilometres a week and will be working up to 14km a week as we get closer to the event."

“For the actual crossing we will be swimming in a relay and are aiming to complete it in 12 hours. One of us will swim for an hour and then get out of the water for a two-hour break while the other two members of the team swim their 60-minute legs.

“The rules state there must always be one person in the water at all times and you are not allowed to hold on to the boat at any point when you are swimming, so it’s very strict and is going to be very tough.”

Darren Stubbs, hospital director at Wear Referrals, said the whole practice was in awe of Anouska’s challenge.

He said: “We’re a very close team here at Wear, who support each other’s efforts both in and out of the hospital. It’s safe to say everyone here is well and truly behind Anouska and her siblings’ channel swim.

“It’s an incredible challenge and she has been totally dedicated to her training, so we’re all confident Anouska, Jordan and Kasha will raise a great deal of money for a fantastic cause.”

Anyone who would like to support Anouska and her family visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rogerssmithrelay.