A YOUNG girl with a heart of gold has donated 12 inches of her hair to charity.
Eight-year-old Lori Coulthard, from Willington had her hair cut on Saturday, May 15, to help poorly children.
She wanted it cut so that it could be used to make a wig for a child going through cancer treatment.
The Little Princess Trust takes the hair and turns it into a wig.
They provide real hair wigs for free, helping to restore the children’s confidence and identity.
The trust relies solely on fundraising efforts and doesn’t receive normal funding.
Alongside her hair cut Lori was also raising money for the charity, her goal was £500 which is the cost for the charity to make a wig.
However, Lori managed to raise £780 for the charity.
Her mother Kirsty Coulthard a nurse for the NHS said: “She got the idea one day when she was watching a programme about children with cancer.
“Straight away she wanted to do something to help.
“She has a heart of gold, at Christmas she donated some of her toys to people and £20 out her own pocket money.
Lori’s hair was cut at Get Smart Willington who offered to do it for free.