QUIRKY, tube-style maps of pub locations have been designed for Durham and Teesside.

Steve Lovell, who lives in Rothwell, Leeds, has been creating the 'orderaround' posters since 2008.

In 2017 he created a map for Darlington, which was updated last year. The map features pubs such as, William Stead, Pennyweight and Hole in the Wall, in a London Underground style.

Now, Mr Lovell has designed the maps for Durham, Middlesbrough, Stockton, Hartlepool and Redcar and Cleveland.

He said: "After several weeks of research and effort, I've just made new maps for Hartlepool, Stockton-On-Tees, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland and Durham.

"I studied Graphic Design, but I never took it up as a career as I didn’t feel creative or confident enough to do it professionally.

"I’ve had a call centre job for over 20 years but I like to do random projects for my own enjoyment. Over the years these projects have included building a TARDIS, restoring a red telephone box and making various fancy dress costumes including several sets of Star Wars Stormtrooper armour. I hope to make a replica spacesuit, but I seem to get distracted by pub maps or some other silly projects."

The Durham map features pubs such as Dun Cow, Market Tavern and Whisky River.

Stockton includes Golden Smog, Tap & Stone and Lumpy Pumpkin.

Middlesbrough features Tap House, Pig Iron and Sticky Fingers.

Hartlepool shows Jacksons Wharf, Mill House and Ward Jackson.

Redcar and Cleveland's map includes, Ship, Mermaid and Livery.

Mr Lovell usually visits the different areas that he creates the maps, which also include, Sunderland, Gateshead, Harrogate, and other surrounding towns and cities, but has not had the opportunity due to Covid, however, he did travel to Durham and visited The Tin of Sardines on Tuesday.

Mr Lovell said: "I first saw a small hand drawn map of pubs and bars for Wakefield in this style back in 1995. I thought it was a great idea and it stuck with me for a long time."

He has also designed a 'vulgarismap' - a map full of swear words.

The A3 sized maps are £12.50 including postage and can be seen or bought from: www.albanydesign.co.uk.