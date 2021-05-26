A SCHOOL has welcomed a £500 donation from a housebuilder to help update the school’s ‘home-corner’.

The donation has paid for new play items at the facility within the nursery at the school.

Thanks to the Taylor Wimpey contribution the youngsters can now use an alphabet mat, a tea set, new furniture and plastic food for the area.

Andrea Cox, headteacher at Sedgefield Primary School, said: “Role play is a very important part of children’s education. It not only aids intellectual development but also improves the social skills and creativity of kids.

“We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey North East for their generosity and this donation helps us improve the early years education we provide at the school."

Sarah Northcott, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We are so happy to hear that our donation has been gratefully received and enjoyed by the young children.

“We’re always looking to make local contributions close by to our developments and it’s great to hear how much the children are enjoying the new ‘home-corner’.”

Sedgefield Primary is just a short drive away from Taylor Wimpey’s Eden Gardens development which is now 70 per cent sold and has been popular with growing families in the area.

